Rebel Wilson wasn't worried about upsetting the royal family at the BAFTA Awards.

The 'Cats' actress poked fun at Prince Andrew - who has been embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal - and Prince Harry, who recently quit royal life, in front of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when she presented the Best Director prize at the ceremony earlier this month, but she thinks they would have seen the funny side.

She told Grazia magazine: ''I have it on good authority that The Firm has a sense of humour.''

When she took to the stage at London's Royal Albert Hall to present the award, the 39-year-old star pretended she'd forgotten the name of the venue.

She said: ''Good evening distinguished guests and those who don't identify as that. It is really great to be here at the Royal Andrew... Royal Harry... Royal Phillip... this royal palace place.''

The Australian star also poked fun at her own flop movie 'Cats'.

She said: ''Tonight is all about sustainability, so I made this dress by sewing too old dresses together. The red is from that one time I didn't win Miss Australia and the black is from a funeral I just went to for the feature film 'Cats'. 'Cats,' strangely not nominated for any awards.

''I'm not sure if everyone here is across the controversy but this year there has been a distinct lack of nominations for felines. Even is this Best Director Cat-e-gory, no felines have been nominated. It's really shocking.''

And Rebel also took a swipe at the lack of female nominees in the director category.

She said: ''Sam Mendes, Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, Quentin Tarantino and Bong Joon-ho. I look at the exceptional talent nominated in this category and I don't think I could do what they do, honestly... I just don't have the balls.''