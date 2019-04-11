Rebel Wilson didn't get her ''nails done'' until she was 25 but is now ''obsessed'' with going to the salon.
The 'Pitch Perfect' actress has admitted she didn't have a strict beauty regime growing up, but the star is now ''obsessed'' with going to the salon and having her fingers and toes painted, and makes sure to schedule an appointment ''every two weeks''.
She told InStyle magazine: ''I had friends whose mothers told them to always be put together and to look a certain way when you leave the house.
''I was the complete opposite. No one in my family went to the beauty salon.
''I didn't even get my nails done until I was 25. It took my best friend Nick looking at my feet one day and going, 'You should maybe do something about your nails,' for me to realize that I should go to a nail salon.
''Now I'm obsessed with going. I'm there every two weeks.''
And the 39-year-old actress-and-comedian said she used to struggle to find clothes in stores that would fit her, but now that she's a Hollywood A-lister she has a ''wardrobe full of custom Givenchy'', and is much more fashion conscious than she used to be.
She said: ''I remember I didn't even go to a friend's wedding in my 20s because I didn't know where to buy a dress in my size.
''Now I have a wardrobe full of custom Givenchy. My family is going to hate me for saying this, but they raid my closet because we wear similar sizes and they know I have the best fashion taste. I know what I'm talking about now. So I find that I impart a lot of my knowledge, especially to plus-size girls.''
The 'Isn't It Romantic' star launched her own clothing line, named Rebel Wilson x Angels - which caters to women sized 14-24 - and has praised her own Hollywood glam team with helping her learn several ''tips and tricks'' when it comes to fashion.
She said: ''Through working with my stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, I've learned all these little tips and tricks - and they really work. Then you feel more comfortable when you have to dress up.''
