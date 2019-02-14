Rebel Wilson didn't expect Liam Hemsworth to be ''funny' because he's ''so hot''.

The 'Hunger Games' actor plays one of two of the 38-year-old comedienne's alter-ego Natalie's love interests in the forthcoming rom-com, Blake, and Rebel has confessed she never imagined he would be ''the funniest guy'' on set.

Appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', she said: ''Normally, people that are so hot like that aren't that funny.

''Turns out, he's just such a legend and the funniest guy, so it was a good move for me casting him.''

Although the 29-year-old Australian star - who is married to Miley Cyrus - is good looking and hilarious, Rebel sad his dancing was questionable.

She admitted he did ''really gave it his all'' though.

The 'Pitch Perfect' star laughed: ''He's handsome and funny, and ... you don't need to do everything right.''

Liam was recently forced to miss the premiere and promo for the movie - which also stars Adam DeVine, and Priyanka Chopra - due to being hospitalised with kidney stones.

Rebel said at the weekend: ''He texted us this morning - he was in hospital overnight, so hopefully he will be fine.''

He was also unable to see his wife Miley perform at the Grammys on Sunday (10.02.19).

The 'Nothing Breaks Like a Heart' hitmaker attended the premiere in Los Angeles in her spouse's place and said he was ''recovering''.

Miley took to Instagram to give an update on Liam by sharing a series of snaps of herself attending the premiere in her spouse's place, and she gushed about how ''proud'' she is of her ''hunky hubby'' and his new comedy flick.

The 26-year-old pop star also admitted it was ''hard'' for Liam to put himself first, but said it was ''crucial'' for him to ''heal'' properly before returning to work.

Alongside a picture of herself walking the red carpet in a romantic red ball gown by Valentino, she wrote: ''So proud of my hunky hubby @liamhemsworth & his newest movie #IsntItRomantic He unfortunately wasn't able to attend due to health reasons... but he is recovering and taking this time to rest / heal. It's hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial .... I am proud to represent him and his incredible work. So happy to see him shining in this comedy! He is the funniest person I know , and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day.... luckiest (sic)''

In another close up picture, she joked: ''I did it for @liamhemsworth (but I also did it for @maisonvalentino) (sic)''

Alongside one of her standing in front of Liam playing the sax on a poster, she cheekily quipped: ''Getting sick blows. But so do I. Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy f**k.''

Liam also updated his fans to say he was gutted he couldn't attended the premiere due to ''pretty annoying health stuff'' and thanked his wife, who called ''the best girl in the world'' for stepping in for him.

Alongside a picture of Miley with his co-star Rebel Wilson, he added to his own Instagram profile: ''Sorry I couldn't make it to the @isntitromantic premier tonight guys. Been dealing with some pretty annoying health stuff the last couple days.

''Lucky I have the best girl in the world to represent for me! Thanks for the support babe! I hope everyone enjoys the movie! It's a perfect Valentine's Day flick so if ya ain't got nothin better to do then go see it! Love to all! (sic)''