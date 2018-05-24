Rebel Wilson has denied claims her cover shoot for Vogue Australia was photoshopped to make her appear slimmer by insisting she 'ate healthily' the month before the pictures were taken.
Rebel Wilson has hit back at claims her Vogue cover was Photoshopped.
The 38-year-old actress landed the job of a lifetime when she was asked to feature on the front of Vogue Australia's May issue saying it was an ''amazing experience'' and insisted her slim physique was all down to ''eating healthily and exercising'' in the month leading up to the big shoot amid claims the photos were altered during the final magazine edit.
Posting the pictures of herself in a sleek black dress and camel trench-coat on Twitter, she wrote: ''I never would've thought this element would be added to my life: Vogue Covergirl. This was such an amazing experience, thank you Vogue Australia and to all the designers and stylists who worked on this shoot! June issue @vogueaustralia on sale May 28th x [sic]''
However, after users were to assume her slim physique was down to digital retouching, the 'Pitch Perfect' star was quick to respond with the secrets to her figure.
She wrote: ''Nope, not slimmed down! I just ate healthy and exercised for the month before the shoot x but then immediately after ate brownies!''
And Rebel went a step further to prove her pictures showed her natural self by sharing a photo she had taken on set which shows the ''raw'' images before making it to the magazine cover to emphasize the identical pictures.
She said: ''Oh and just so you can see the raw v's the magazine shot, I took a monitor photo myself on the day of the shoot! So please don't carry on that these shots are heavily Photoshopped because they're not!''
