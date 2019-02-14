Rebel Wilson feels it is a ''challenge'' dating in Los Angeles because Hollywood's beauty standards are ''very unrealistic''.
The 'Pitch Perfect' star thinks Hollywood's beauty standards are ''very unrealistic'' and joked that she finds it easier to date elsewhere in the world.
She said: ''Los Angeles is a bit of a challenge. I remember when we shot 'Pitch Perfect 3' in Atlanta. Boy, was I popular there! I should move to a city like Atlanta. I was considered a 10 there. Not to say the people in Atlanta aren't good looking. But Hollywood's beauty standards are very unrealistic.''
And the 38-year-old actress has revealed what her ideal man is like.
She added to People magazine: ''I look for someone who is physically bigger than me. It makes you feel more feminine. If I feel like I'm going to crush a guy in a cage fight, then they are probably not the guy for me. It's wanting someone who is kind person. I've been so lucky to create this awesome life for myself that I want to find that person to share it with. It can be a roller coaster being in the public eye, so I guess I [really just want] genuine niceness and supportiveness.''
Rebel previously confessed she doesn't consider herself to be beautiful.
Speaking about her 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars, she said: ''Everyone is so different looking and I think that's great but I think all the girls, I'll take myself out, they're so beautiful and they're all so gorgeous. They all have a light that shines through and I think that's why we have so much fun working together, because they're beautiful inside and out.''
