Rebel Wilson approached Paul Hogan about doing a remake of 'Crocodile Dundee' but he turned her down.
Rebel Wilson wanted to do a remake of 'Crocodile Dundee'.
The 38-year-old actress has admitted she approached Paul Hogan - who played the living legend Mike Dundee in the 1986 movie and owns the rights to it - recently about making a reboot of the comedy with herself portraying the lead, but he allegedly turned it down because he didn't want a female to be the main focus.
Speaking to Australia's Vogue magazine, Rebel - who has joked she's wrestled crocodiles and dingoes simultaneously - said: ''Obviously it would have Paul Hogan in it in some way, but he doesn't want a female to play Crocodile Dundee, which I think is a travesty as I think out of anyone in Australia I'm the most suited to do it ...''
The majority of Rebel's roles have been comedic but she has admitted she never actually meant to fall into comedy and always saw herself as a ''dramatic actress.''
She explained: ''I always thought I'd be a dramatic actress. I was in a play at Sydney Theatre Company and I thought I'd made it. I was 19 and thought I was playing a dramatic role and as I got on stage people just started laughing at me and I was like: 'What am I doing?' It was very confusing that first show, and then I just leaned into that and realised that there is something people find funny about me, so I just kept doing it. Only when I got the ATYP international scholarship from Nicole Kidman did I realise I wanted to specialise in comedy.''
And, although she initially pitched herself as a comedic actress when she first arrived in the US and met with Jason Segel and Amy Poehler, Rebel is adamant she hasn't given up on her more serious roles as out of the seven agents who manage her, one is always on the hunt for dramatic parts for her.
