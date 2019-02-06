Rebecca Hall reportedly lead the cast of a new in independent horror-thriller called 'The Night House' helmed by 'The Ritual' director David Bruckner.
Rebecca Hall is set to star in independent horror 'The Night House'.
The 36-year-old actress will lead the cast of the new film helmed by 'The Ritual' director David Bruckner and produced by David S. Goyer, best known for penning 'The Dark Knight' trilogy, and Keith Levine for their Phantom Four production company.
The film, written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski, will center on a widow who begins to uncover her recently deceased husband's disturbing secrets and is scheduled to shoot in May.
Anton is launching the project at this week's European Film Market (EFM) in Berlin while their EVP Acquisitions & Co-Productions John Zois will oversee the project.
Rebecca is now in production on Warner Bros' monster blockbuster 'Godzilla vs. Kong' which is slated for a May 2020 release and she is soon set to begin work on 'Passing', a film which she adapted from Nella Larsen's 1920s Harlem Renaissance novel that, and is making her directorial debut on.
The star's credits include 'Teen Spirit, 'The Gift' and 'Holmes and Watson' where she appears alongside comedy duo Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly and previously admitted that starring in the movie is the realisation of a long-held ambition.
Rebecca explained: ''I'm a big believer in trying to do a lot of different genres and different types of things as an actor.
''I think it makes you stronger as an actor. I have really, for a long time, wanted to do some quite extreme comedy, not just more like drama-comedy.''
