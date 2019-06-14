Rebecca Gayheart has been warned her divorce from Eric faces being dismissed.

The 47-year-old actress has received a third warning from the court urging her to submit a judgement or a request for dismissal or things cannot move forward.

Documents obtained by 'Entertainment Tonight' stated: ''If you fail to take the appropriate steps in your case, the court may dismiss your case for delay in prosecution.''

Rebecca has also been asked to submit several disclosure forms and judgement documents in order to finalise her divorce.

The former couple - who have daughters Billie, nine, and seven-year-old Georgia together - announced in February 2018 they were to divorce but vowed to put their children first.

They said in a joint statement: ''After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family.

''We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us.''

In her original divorce filing, the 'Scream 2' actress requested joint physical and legal custody of the girls, and also sought spousal support.

Rebecca recently admitted she was looking forward to being a good role model for her daughters by heading back to work and showing them that women don't need to ''depend on a man''.

She said: ''I think that as a female you need to be able too always take care of of yourself and never depend on a man. I'm going back to work and I think it's partly because I want my daughters to see me work. I took some time off to have my kids.

''A lot of little girls watch [movies] and they start fantasising about Prince Charming [saving them]. I think that's a message that's very old fashioned.''