Singer Rebecca Ferguson has admitted she was ''not fully'' aware of how women conceived a child when she fell pregnant at 18.
The 32-year-old singer - who has Lillie, 16, and Karl, 14, with ex-boyfriend Karl Dures, as well as Arabella, four, from another relationship - revealed that her sex education lessons at school didn't explain the ''birds and the bees'' very well, and subsequently when Rebecca fell pregnant at 18, there were ''certain things'' she wasn't aware of.
Discussing her first pregnancy on ITV's 'Loose Women', Rebecca said: ''I wasn't taught the birds and bees. Well, I was, but not very well.
''In school, we all just giggled and everyone was laughing so I never really soaked it all in.
''I don't want to get too technical on it in the daytime when everyone is at home because of the snow, but there are certain things I wasn't quite aware of. Yeah, I'm ashamed to say.''
In response, 'Loose Women' panellist Kaye Adams asked: ''Were you aware of how you got pregnant?''
And Rebecca admitted: ''Not fully, no - it was shameful. I can't get into some of it but I knew certain things would make it [a baby] but not others ... I'm trying to keep it PG.
''[At school] We all just sat and giggled - we'd get all kinds of props and videos and things out, and we'd all just giggle and laugh and not really soak it in.''
The 'Lady Sings The Blues' hitmaker - who shot to fame after competing on 'The X Factor' in 2010 - previously insisted that becoming a parent so young was ''hugely positive'' because it made her focus on reaching her goals.
She explained: ''Having kids at that age was the best thing that ever happened to me. I'm not promoting it, but for me it was a hugely positive thing.
''It pushed me forward and made me want to chase my dreams. It gave me so much strength. When you have kids, you can't just collapse in a heap when life gets you down, you've got to keep going.''
