Rebecca Ferguson wants to ''go in anonymously'' to a 'Greatest Showman' sing-along and get to see how the fans react to the film.
Rebecca Ferguson wants to ''sneak in'' to a 'Greatest Showman' sing-along and join in with fans.
The 35-year-old actress plays famous Swedish singer in director Michael Gracey's hit musical movie which is inspired by the life of P. T. Barnum, the American businessman who founded the Barnum & Bailey Circus.
Ferguson is well aware the movie's popularity has been boosted by the soundtrack - which has become a number one album all over the world - and sing-along screenings and she is desperate to ''go in anonymously'' and witness an audience's reaction first hand.
In an interview with the Metro newspaper, she said: ''I'm not kidding. I'd love to sneak into the Prince Charles [Theatre] and do a sing-along. I want to and I never have time.''
In the film, Ferguson's character Jenny falls in love with Barnum, played by Hugh Jackman, as they tour together all over America and after he refuses her romantic advances she orchestrates a kiss from him at the end of her last show, a moment which prompts boos from cinema audiences.
Ferguson is enthralled with the idea of taking up a seat and jeering at herself on screen.
She said: ''I'd go in anonymously and just see what they say. I know there's one version where every time Jenny comes on, the crowd go, 'Ooh saucy bitch!' I love the idea that I'd be in the audience and boo myself.''
