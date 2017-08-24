Rebecca Ferguson says she subsidised ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik during their four-month relationship.
Rebecca Ferguson claims she paid for almost everything when she was in a relationship with Zayn Malik.
The 31-year-old 'X Factor' runner-up dated the 24-year-old former One Direction star for four months in 2011 and she admits he had very little cash because he was a teenager so, as she was seven years older than him, she would treat Zayn when they went out.
During Thursday's (24.08.17) episode of UK TV show 'Loose Women', the brunette beauty - who was appearing as a guest panellist - was part of a discussion about whether you should quiz a guy about his earnings on a first date.
Speaking specifically about her time with Zayn, she revealed: ''We were young so I would pay the bills quite a lot, yeah. I paid out a lot and people were quite surprised by that.''
The pair's relationship ended abruptly once 1D started to take off, but the 'Bones' singer has always looked back on their time together in a ''positive'' light.
Zayn, 24, went on to get engaged to Little Mix's Perrie Edwards, but he dumped her via text message following four years of dating in 2016.
The 'PillowTalk' hitmaker is now in a committed relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid, 22, and Rebecca previously said she is thrilled for him as she thinks the fashion model is both a ''lovely'' and ''beautiful'' person.
Asked if she is on good terms with the pop hunk, Rebecca exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Yeah I think it was so many years ago now. But I've always wished him well. I might have had a moment the week after I got interviewed, I was probably ranting like any normal girl. But I look back and it was a fairly positive time in my life. I really wish him well. He's a good person and he deserves happiness. I am glad to see he has met a lovely girlfriend. She is beautiful. I am just a bit of a hippy, I like love and I like people to be happy.''
