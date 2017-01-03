Rebecca Ferguson says she will perform at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration later this month if she can sing 'Strange Fruit'.
The 'Nothing's Real But Love' hitmaker - who rose to fame on 'The X Factor' in 2010 - claims she has been asked to perform at the President elect's inauguration on January 20 in Washington but will only accept if she can perform the song 'Strange Fruit'.
In a statement on Twitter, she wrote: ''I've been asked and this is my answer. If you allow me to sing 'strange fruit' a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial.
''A song that speaks to all the disregarded and down trodden black people in the United States. A song that is a reminder of how love is the only thing that will conquer all the hatred in this world, then I will graciously accept your invitation and see you in Washington. Best Rebecca X. (sic)''
And Rebecca - who has Lillie, 11, and Karl, 10, from a previous relationship with Karl Dures and a third child, two-year-old Arabella with another ex-boyfriend - is only happy to sing songs that are personal to her as she previously revealed she feels it is a duty to do so.
She said: ''The whole album is quite a personal album, it's an album that I've kind of just spoken about really personal stuff on. It is a break-up record, but it's messy, there was a baby involved so it was a subject I didn't really want to have to explain. But I think as an artist you've got to, because you can't sugarcoat it and there's other woman that might have gone through the same who might get something positive out of it.''
