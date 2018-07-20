Rebecca Ferguson is happy to strip on screen because she wants to show she has ''normal t*ts'' that ''hang a bit''.
Rebecca Ferguson wants to show she has ''normal t*ts'' that ''hang a bit''.
The 34-year-old actress - who has an 11-year-old son, Isac, from a previous relationship and recently gave birth to a baby girl, her first child with her current partner - doesn't mind stripping off for the camera but wants to show people she has a realistic figure.
Speaking about her 2013 TV series, 'The White Queen', she said: ''I did have discussions where I said, 'We're making a very good series and not a cheap porn film, yes?'
''I was the lead and I felt I had to be very verbal about that. Great t*ts, though. Normal t*ts. I believe in being normal. Get them out there and if they hang a bit - fine.''
The 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' actress was a model as a teenager but admitted she ''hated'' her brief career and even now feels uncomfortable in front of the camera.
She admitted in an interview with The Guardian newspaper: ''I hated all that. They took us into the audition with little number plates in front of us - cattling us into a prison of prettiness.
''After the first shoot, I turned down every job. Even now, I hate being photographed. I laugh my way along the red carpet. Posing makes me stiff and uncomfortable. I look like Bambi on ice.''
Meanwhile, Rebecca admitted she's got so tired of hearing her son play the soundtrack to her movie 'The Greatest Showman', she's banned her son from playing it.
She said: ''He plays it all the time in the car. It's got to the point where I have imposed a No Greatest Showman month. He's saying: 'I want to sing 'Never Enough',' and I'm telling him: 'I can't take it any more! Enough of 'Never Enough'.' ''
Seven songs to take you to victory, or seven songs to dry your eyes to.
Idris Elba has unveiled his new indie imprint 7Wallace Music.
It's that time of year again. 'Today we celebrate our Independence Day!'
We could watch this guy all day.
With a cast and crew packed with A-list talent, this film seems like it should...
Harry Hole is an experienced detective who comes across one of the strangest murder cases...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
Although this comedy-drama seems to have been written specifically to give Meryl Streep a chance...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
Katya and Alexander were never meant to fall in love but that's exactly what happened....
The shows Florence Foster Jenkins put on were true spectacles but there were only a...
Florence Foster Jenkins was never what you might call a 'naturally' talented opera singer, however...
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie brings a dark and gritty tone to this larger-than-life franchise. Along with...
The IMF (Impossible Mission Force) have been active for years, but it's time has run...
Despite their countless missions, most of which deemed impossible, the IMF is closing down. Considered...