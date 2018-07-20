Rebecca Ferguson wants to show she has ''normal t*ts'' that ''hang a bit''.

The 34-year-old actress - who has an 11-year-old son, Isac, from a previous relationship and recently gave birth to a baby girl, her first child with her current partner - doesn't mind stripping off for the camera but wants to show people she has a realistic figure.

Speaking about her 2013 TV series, 'The White Queen', she said: ''I did have discussions where I said, 'We're making a very good series and not a cheap porn film, yes?'

''I was the lead and I felt I had to be very verbal about that. Great t*ts, though. Normal t*ts. I believe in being normal. Get them out there and if they hang a bit - fine.''

The 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' actress was a model as a teenager but admitted she ''hated'' her brief career and even now feels uncomfortable in front of the camera.

She admitted in an interview with The Guardian newspaper: ''I hated all that. They took us into the audition with little number plates in front of us - cattling us into a prison of prettiness.

''After the first shoot, I turned down every job. Even now, I hate being photographed. I laugh my way along the red carpet. Posing makes me stiff and uncomfortable. I look like Bambi on ice.''

Meanwhile, Rebecca admitted she's got so tired of hearing her son play the soundtrack to her movie 'The Greatest Showman', she's banned her son from playing it.

She said: ''He plays it all the time in the car. It's got to the point where I have imposed a No Greatest Showman month. He's saying: 'I want to sing 'Never Enough',' and I'm telling him: 'I can't take it any more! Enough of 'Never Enough'.' ''