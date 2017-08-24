Rebecca Ferguson's mother was ''really upset'' when she found out the singer had been sexually abused and hadn't told her until she opened up to the nation late last year.

The 33-year-old pop star - who grew up in an impoverished environment in Liverpool - revealed for the first time during an appearance on 'Loose Women' last November that she'd been sexually abused at the age of eight when she was living in care at a children's home.

Rebecca kept the horrific experience from her family and has admitted her mum was heartbroken when she found out about the incident at the same time as the public.

Speaking as a guest panellist on 'Loose Women' on Thursday (24.08.17), she revealed: ''It was really awkward. If I'm honest, I think my mum was really upset. It was kind of like an awkward hug.''

And, although she had initial concerns about opening up about the experience shortly after the live show ended, the former 'X Factor' star is pleased she shared her story because it forced her to face her demons and re-evaluate why she falls for unsuitable men.

Rebecca - who has three children from two separate relationships - explained: ''It was kind of a life-changing moment when I opened up on the show actually. After the show I was like, 'Wow I've got issues that I've never really dealt with.' I went home and I started to evaluate my life choices and why I keep choosing bad relationships and I thought it all stems from what's happened to me. I've just had a good clear out - I've got all positive people around me now - so it was really life changing. I'm glad I done it.''

Rebecca - who was on the ITV show back in 2016 to talk about the website she has launched for single mothers and women to share their problems - admitted at the time that abuse has affected her self-esteem throughout her adult life.

And, although she's now decided to change the type of men she pursues and is pleased with the way her confidence has rocketed, Rebecca isn't looking for love at the moment.