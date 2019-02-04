Rebecca Ferguson had to spend four hours in make-up every day for her role in new fantasy film 'The Kid Who Would Be King'.

The 35-year-old star plays evil sorceress Morgana le Fay in the movie, which is inspired by the legend of King Arthur but set in the modern world, and to achieve her on-screen look she had to be on set by 4am but she relished the role, despite the early starts.

And Rebecca did not get any sympathy from her husband Rory who teased her by claiming she spends the same amount of time doing her own make-up when they are going out.

Speaking to talkRADIO at the 'The King Who Would Be King' premiere on Sunday (03.02.19), she spilled: ''The makeup designer and special effects took four hours each morning so my wake up time was 3:30, in the chair for 04:00 and then it was four hours until I was on set. That was because everything was handmade and hand glued intricately - really beautiful work.

''Well you know it was a Friday evening for me! My husband went, 'Oh there she is!' ''

The Swedish star - who is famous for playing MI6 agent Ilsa Faust in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise and Jenny Lind in musical movie 'The Greatest Showman' - enjoyed getting to play a villain in her latest big screen outing because it is fun to be a bad ''bitch''.

She added: ''It was incredibly fun. She's a bitch! I love bitches!''

Ferguson was joined at the premiere by her co-stars Angus Imrie, Sir Patrick Stewart, Rhianna Doris and Louis Ashbourne Serkis - whose dad is motion capture specialist Andy Serkis.