Rebecca Ferguson and her significant other Rory got married in secret over the festive period surrounded by their friends and families.
Rebecca Ferguson has got married.
The 'Mission: Impossible' actress and her partner Rory - who she has dated since 2016, yet never disclosed his surname in public - tied the knot in secret last month surrounded by their friends and families.
When asked what it means to be married, she replied: ''Nothing. I think we both wanted to step over all thresholds. Also, I'm not very religious. I believe in love.
''It was more for us and our family. We rented a cottage, it was our friends and family and Wellington boots and big woolly socks and big ruggy jumpers, games, snooker, table tennis.''
Rebecca wore a ''wedding skirt'' rather than a traditional dress, and she plans to don the garment again in Greece this summer.
She said: ''I wore a beautiful skirt, a wedding skirt, that I can shorten off, get some pockets in, and I will use in Greece for the summer. I am practical.''
The happy couple's six-month-old daughter slept during the ceremony, but Rebecca's son Isac Hallberg - from her previous relationship with Ludwig Hallberg - acted as the ring bearer.
And while the 35-year-old actress admitted the nuptials hasn't really changed anything between her and Rory, she is enjoying referring to him as her ''hubby''.
Speaking to Extra, the 'Greatest Showman' star added: ''What's fun is we keep on saying, 'Hey hubby, hey wifey.' It's just fun.''
The Swedish star and her husband have a house in Simrishamn, Skane County, in her native country, as well as an abode in Richmond, south west London.
Her rep confirmed last summer that she had welcomed a baby daughter, but her name is yet to have been revealed.
