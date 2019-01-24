Rebecca Ferguson has got married.

The 'Mission: Impossible' actress and her partner Rory - who she has dated since 2016, yet never disclosed his surname in public - tied the knot in secret last month surrounded by their friends and families.

When asked what it means to be married, she replied: ''Nothing. I think we both wanted to step over all thresholds. Also, I'm not very religious. I believe in love.

''It was more for us and our family. We rented a cottage, it was our friends and family and Wellington boots and big woolly socks and big ruggy jumpers, games, snooker, table tennis.''

Rebecca wore a ''wedding skirt'' rather than a traditional dress, and she plans to don the garment again in Greece this summer.

She said: ''I wore a beautiful skirt, a wedding skirt, that I can shorten off, get some pockets in, and I will use in Greece for the summer. I am practical.''

The happy couple's six-month-old daughter slept during the ceremony, but Rebecca's son Isac Hallberg - from her previous relationship with Ludwig Hallberg - acted as the ring bearer.

And while the 35-year-old actress admitted the nuptials hasn't really changed anything between her and Rory, she is enjoying referring to him as her ''hubby''.

Speaking to Extra, the 'Greatest Showman' star added: ''What's fun is we keep on saying, 'Hey hubby, hey wifey.' It's just fun.''

The Swedish star and her husband have a house in Simrishamn, Skane County, in her native country, as well as an abode in Richmond, south west London.

Her rep confirmed last summer that she had welcomed a baby daughter, but her name is yet to have been revealed.