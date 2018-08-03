Model-turned-actress Rebecca Ferguson has been handed a key role in the new 'Men In Black' spin-off.
The 34-year-old actress - who also stars in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise - is set to appear alongside the likes of Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson, Rafe Spall and Kumail Nanjani in the sci-fi movie, according to Deadline.
Rebecca has also agreed a deal to play the part of Rose the Hat in 'Doctor Sleep', which is based on a Stephen King novel.
The movie is being co-written and directed by Mike Flanagan, with Ewan McGregor starring as the grown-up Danny Torrance.
Carl Lumbly, Alex Essoe and Zarn McClarnon have also been handed roles in the upcoming movie.
Rebecca worked as a model as a teenager, but she recently admitted she ''hated'' her brief career and even now feels uncomfortable in front of the camera.
She said: ''I hated all that. They took us into the audition with little number plates in front of us - cattling us into a prison of prettiness.
''After the first shoot, I turned down every job. Even now, I hate being photographed. I laugh my way along the red carpet. Posing makes me stiff and uncomfortable. I look like Bambi on ice.''
Despite this, the actress insisted she doesn't mind stripping off for the camera.
Speaking about her 2013 TV series 'The White Queen', she said: ''I did have discussions where I said, 'We're making a very good series and not a cheap porn film, yes?'
''I was the lead and I felt I had to be very verbal about that. Great t**s, though. Normal t**s. I believe in being normal. Get them out there and if they hang a bit - fine.''
