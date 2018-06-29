Rebecca Ferguson has joined the cast of 'Doctor Sleep'.

The 34-year-old actress has reportedly jumped on board Warner Bros' follow up to the 1980 horror movie 'The Shining' alongside Ewan McGregor, but details about her character are being kept under wraps for the time being, according to Variety.

McGregor will play Danny Torrance in the film, an adaptation of Stephen King's book of the same name, after the writer gave his blessing to cast him in the lead role.

The young character - the son of Jack Nicholson's alter-ego Jack Torrance - was played by Danny Lloyd in 'The Shining', which was based on the author's 1977 book, but in 'Doctor Sleep' he is an adult going by the name of Dan who, along with his mum Wendy, is still psychologically traumatised by the events at the Overlook Hotel.

Dan has been attempting to dull his ''shining'' powers - psychic abilities which allowed him to see the hotel's terrifying past in the first film - with copious amounts of alcohol, but they will return in 'Doctor Sleep', and he finds out a young girl also has similar abilities.

As well as this, Dan has to deal with alcoholism and rage he inherited from his father.

Mike Flanagan will direct the forthcoming film, with Trevor Macy and Jon Berg set to produce.

'The Shining' - which was directed by Stanley Kubrick and starred Shelley Duvall as Wendy - has become a horror classic, despite initially appearing to disappoint at the box office, earning $44 million.

McGregor's portrayal of Dan will be no doubt be quite a change from his next role as Christopher Robin, the youngster from the 'Winnie the Pooh' books who is all grown up in upcoming movie 'Christopher Robin'.