Rebecca Ferguson doesn't want a sequel to 'The Greatest Showman' because it was ''beautiful in its own entity''.
Rebecca Ferguson hopes there isn't a sequel to 'The Greatest Showman'.
The actress, who played Jenny Lind in the film, believes it was ''beautiful in its own entity'' and does not need further films.
When asked about a sequel on BBC Radio 2, Rebecca said: ''I hope not, why do you need to continue something that already has its brilliance? It was so beautiful in its own entity.''
The 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' star also admitted that the success of the film had taken her by surprise, especially its popularity amongst children.
She added: ''I wasn't expecting the film and soundtrack to be recognised by so many people. Kids love the film, the poor parents know all the songs off by heart.''
The 36-year-old actress also discussed her role 'Doctor Sleep', which is a sequel to 'The Shining'. Rebecca admits that the story takes place decades after the horror classic.
She said: ''It is set 40 years later so it's a continuation. The Shining is such a cult film. My character, Rose the Hat, is a leader of a gang of misfits and we eat the shine.''
Despite starring in a horror film, Rebecca admits that she doesn't watch them herself.
She confessed: ''I don't like scary movies, I've never watched horror films. Halloween is the worst day off the year [but] I want people to come and see the film because they like being scared and losing control.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
With a cast and crew packed with A-list talent, this film seems like it should...
Harry Hole is an experienced detective who comes across one of the strangest murder cases...
When P. T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman) loses his business when the company goes bankrupt, he's...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
Although this comedy-drama seems to have been written specifically to give Meryl Streep a chance...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
Katya and Alexander were never meant to fall in love but that's exactly what happened....
The shows Florence Foster Jenkins put on were true spectacles but there were only a...
Florence Foster Jenkins was never what you might call a 'naturally' talented opera singer, however...
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie brings a dark and gritty tone to this larger-than-life franchise. Along with...
The IMF (Impossible Mission Force) have been active for years, but it's time has run...
Despite their countless missions, most of which deemed impossible, the IMF is closing down. Considered...