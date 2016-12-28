Rebecca Ferguson is unsure whether she wants to start dating again as she is worried a new man could be a distraction.
Rebecca Ferguson is ''in two minds'' whether to start dating again.
The 30-year-old singer - who has kids Lillie, 11, and Karl, 10 - from a previous relationship with Karl Dures, 30, and a third child, 22-month old Arabella, from a past relationship with an unnamed partner - admits she is ''in love with love'' but worries a new partner would distract her from her career.
She said: ''I am in two minds. It's funny how people have popped up lately. I am in two minds whether to date or not. I don't know whether it is the right time.
''It can be a bit distracting and I am in love with love and the idea of being in love. I have to be careful. I am in love with love. Where would I fit a man in?''
The 'Nothing's Real But Love' singer previously dated former One Direction hunk Zayn Malik - who she met when they both appeared on 'The X Factor' in 2010 - and they are still on good terms now and she is very pleased he has found happiness with model girlfriend Gigi Hadid.
She told BANG Showbiz: ''I've always wished him well. I look back and it was a fairly positive time in my life.
''I really wish him well. He's a good person. He deserves happiness. I am glad to see he has met a lovely girlfriend. She is beautiful.
''I am just a bit of a hippy, I like love and I like people to be happy.''
And Rebecca is equally pleased that her 'X Factor' mentor, Cheryl, has found love and is expecting a baby with 1D's Liam Payne.
She said: ''I think it's nice, I think Liam is a lovely person as well. It's strange when you look back six years ago. It's like 'Wow, Liam how did that happen?' But good on them.
''As long as people are happy I am happy for people. It's nice to see people doing well.''
For the videogame adaptation Assassin's Creed, Michael Fassbender re-teamed with his Macbeth director Justin Kurzel.
On board the International Space Station, a group of astronauts and scientists are risking their...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
Although this comedy-drama seems to have been written specifically to give Meryl Streep a chance...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
Katya and Alexander were never meant to fall in love but that's exactly what happened....
The shows Florence Foster Jenkins put on were true spectacles but there were only a...
Florence Foster Jenkins was never what you might call a 'naturally' talented opera singer, however...
Writer-director Christopher McQuarrie brings a dark and gritty tone to this larger-than-life franchise. Along with...
The IMF (Impossible Mission Force) have been active for years, but it's time has run...
Despite their countless missions, most of which deemed impossible, the IMF is closing down. Considered...
Following his deadly ordeal of being put through the Twelve Labours by his father Zeus...
Hercules is a bitter and haunted demi-god filled with resentment for the people and the...
The 'sword and shield' television hype continues to grow as The White Queen celebrates its...