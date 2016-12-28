Rebecca Ferguson is ''in two minds'' whether to start dating again.

The 30-year-old singer - who has kids Lillie, 11, and Karl, 10 - from a previous relationship with Karl Dures, 30, and a third child, 22-month old Arabella, from a past relationship with an unnamed partner - admits she is ''in love with love'' but worries a new partner would distract her from her career.

She said: ''I am in two minds. It's funny how people have popped up lately. I am in two minds whether to date or not. I don't know whether it is the right time.

''It can be a bit distracting and I am in love with love and the idea of being in love. I have to be careful. I am in love with love. Where would I fit a man in?''

The 'Nothing's Real But Love' singer previously dated former One Direction hunk Zayn Malik - who she met when they both appeared on 'The X Factor' in 2010 - and they are still on good terms now and she is very pleased he has found happiness with model girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''I've always wished him well. I look back and it was a fairly positive time in my life.

''I really wish him well. He's a good person. He deserves happiness. I am glad to see he has met a lovely girlfriend. She is beautiful.

''I am just a bit of a hippy, I like love and I like people to be happy.''

And Rebecca is equally pleased that her 'X Factor' mentor, Cheryl, has found love and is expecting a baby with 1D's Liam Payne.

She said: ''I think it's nice, I think Liam is a lovely person as well. It's strange when you look back six years ago. It's like 'Wow, Liam how did that happen?' But good on them.

''As long as people are happy I am happy for people. It's nice to see people doing well.''