'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' actress Rebecca Ferguson has given birth to a baby girl.
The 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' actress was recently spotted with her newborn in Paris, France, and her spokesperson confirmed to People magazine that she recently welcomed a daughter into the world.
The 34-year-old beauty - who has an unnamed English boyfriend who isn't in the movie industry - is also mother to 11-year-old Isaac, who she has with ex-boyfriend Ludwig Hallberg.
The 'Greatest Showman' actress previously admitted she likes taking her son to work with her but doesn't think he wants to follow in her footsteps.
She said: ''[My son] comes to the set, I go off and leave him with the stunt guys and I come in and he's hanging off a harness somewhere. He loves it, but I don't think he would like to act.''
And Rebecca is also concerned she will ''mess it up'' as a parent so thinks it's important to examine herself and what she can do better.
She said: ''I do worry that I'm going to mess it up for my son, we usually do, don't we? We always make mistakes. I think we look at our backgrounds and I think, what didn't I like about myself and what can I change?''
Isaac lives with his father during term time and the Swedish star is thankful they have an amicable arrangement.
She said: ''We make it work. It could be so hard, but it's not because everyone gets on and supports each other.''
