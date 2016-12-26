The singer recorded the acoustic project, My Kind of Christmas, with her longtime pianist after the pair got together five years ago to work on a few holiday tunes.

"Catherine Marx, my piano player that goes with me on tour, and I went down to the studio about five years ago and decided to just put down some Christmas songs in case there was a Christmas party I was singing at, I would have the tracks," Reba explained to Taste of Country. "I never did anything with them, and then when we did this partnership deal with (retail chain) Cracker Barrel, they said they would love a Christmas album.

"I said, 'Well, by golly, we do happen to have one'. I'm really excited because we're going to have a vinyl edition as well as the one on CD - and we're even selling record players at Cracker Barrel."

The new album follows Reba's former holiday releases, Merry Christmas To You and The Secret of Giving: A Christmas Collection, and features some very special tunes, like Jingle Bells and I'll Be Home For Christmas.

"Some of these songs I've recorded before with my whole band," she added. "The first album was very country, and the second one was very contemporary. Now, in doing these songs acoustic, I think that's changed things up drastically. I just sing them like when all of us kids would sing them at home or at a Christmas programme at school."

And she was particularly thrilled to sing Bobby Helms' Jingle Bell Rock: "I love that song," she said. "It's just a fun toe-tapper. I love Brenda Lee. She is such a sweet person, and I love her to pieces. So I was thrilled to put this on the album."

But not every tune on the album is a jolly Christmas hit - she also recorded a new version of Dolly Parton's Hard Candy Christmas from the soundtrack of The Best Little Whorehouse In Texas.

"I did a performance of it for Facebook Live, and I got choked up, and then a friend of mine told me that they started crying, and I gave them a headache," Reba sighed. "It's just that type of song. You think Hard Candy Christmas... It's really a sad song, but some people need that during Christmas. I don't know why, but it just seems to work."