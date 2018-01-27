Reba McEntire has a closet just for her 85 pairs of boots.

The 'Does He Love You' hitmaker had the special display installed in her home so she could store her collection of footwear.

Speaking about her boots collection, she said: ''I wanted a variety of boots that I could wear on stage. Then I wanted a pair of boots for the girls to run barrels in. Then I wanted some sneakers for when they get through loading their horse up in the trailer, take their boots off, get their tennis shoes on and drive home. I was going by what I like, and hopefully that's what everybody else would enjoy too! ...

''I had one pair of boots I ran barrels in, I remember ... I had duct tape around to keep the sole together. I think I won third that night and the next day I went down to the Western store and bought a new pair of boots and some clip-on stirs. That's the first pair of boots I bought.''

And Reba, 62, admits she doesn't feel confident without her boots on.

Speaking specifically about her Chelsea boots, she added: ''They're a real comfortable, classy boot. I wear them on television and onstage in Vegas. When I'm not comfortable I don't have the confidence I need, and if I'm unsure of my footing the first thing that goes is your confidence. I've had Reba boots embellished [for special occasions]!''

Reba also has over 100 pairs of jeans in all different styles including skinny ones, dark blue washed, cut-offs and bell bottoms.

She told People magazine: ''Jeans. I have over 100 pairs of jeans!'' she says. ''I keep thinking I'm gonna give them away, but my weight fluctuates 5-10 pounds throughout the year. You have your heavy jeans, you have your skinny jeans. I have my bell bottoms, I have my cut-offs that I tuck into my boots and I have black, dark blue washed, heavy washed and I have my light blue jeans and then I have white. So there's a lot of jeans in my closet.''