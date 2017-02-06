While the superstar's music career has continued to go from strength to strength, her personal life has taken a hit in recent years, and Reba admits she is still not quite over the family troubles.

"I would say I am real close to being healed," she shares with The Boot. "I feel a lot better at this point in the year than I did a year ago, or even six months ago."

And Reba has learned to focus on the future after bidding farewell to her dad Clark and splitting from her manager Narvel Blackstock, her husband of 26 years.

She adds, "What I'm learning is to live every day and take that day to live it. And don't think about the past. What's past is past. You can't do anything about it except forgive, forget and go on. And then the future, that's tomorrow."