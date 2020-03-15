Reba McEntire is mourning the loss of her mother Jacqueline.

The 64-year-old star took to social media this weekend to announce the sad news that her parent, who was 93, had passed away after a battle with cancer - but admitted she was ''absolutely ready to go'' after a ''wonderful life'', whilst she praised God for taking her to heaven at the right time.

In a heartfelt tribute to Jacqueline, the country singer wrote on Instagram: ''Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today. She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go.

''The cancer might think it won the battle but we're giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. (sic)''

Reba went on to share how her mom died knowing ''how much she is loved'' and is loved by her family, whilst thanking those who had sent them cards and messages of condolences.

They have also asked that instead of flowers, donations are made to the ''Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund''.

The 'Back to God' singer continued: ''She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends.

''Down here, Alice, Pake, Susie and I, grandkids and great grandkids all got to visit with her either in person or over the phone. She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us.

''We are very thankful for all the prayers, cards, calls, visits, the care-givers with their huge hearts, and the time God gave us with Mama.

''Jackie, Jac, Ms McEntire, Mama, Mama Jac, Momo Jac, Grandma, Grandma Jac, whatever the title was at the time - she gave you her undivided attention. We're all going to miss her but we have so many wonderful memories.

Thank you Lord for that.

''In lieu of flowers, the family lovingly asks that memorials be sent to the Reba McEntire Fund to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund. (sic)''