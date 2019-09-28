Reba McEntire is pleased her former stepson married Kelly Clarkson.

The 64-year-old country star was stepmother to Brandon Blackstock during her marriage to his father Narvel Blackstock from 1989 to 2015, and has hinted she was relieved when he married singer Kelly in 2013, because the two musicians were already close.

Speaking as she had Reba as a guest on her eponymously titled talk show, Kelly said: ''This is so weird, you know, because when you're friends and family with someone and you have 'em on your show, it's awkward.

''I ended up marrying her oldest son, and you got stuck with me more.''

To which Reba simply replied: ''Thank goodness!''

Once the audience began clapping at the 'Does He Love You' hitmaker's remark, the country singer added: ''I'll clap to that one too!''

Kelly and Reba have performed together several times, including the 2007 duet version of Kelly's hit 'Because of You', as well as hitting the road together in 2008 for a tour.

And the 'Since U Been Gone' hitmaker - who has River, five, and Remington, three, with her spouse - couldn't resist heaping praise on Reba, who became Brandon's stepmother when he was 13.

She said: ''Out of all the fun we've had, I always have my little moments with you because I know we're friends and we're family, but you're always like that hero to me, especially musically. You're just a beast, like a pioneer for women.

''It's insane. Not just musically, I think what's amazing about your career is you're a businesswoman, you've conquered Broadway, you've conquered TV, you've conquered movies, animated films. You've done everything you could possibly want to do!''

Kelly has remained close with Reba and still considers her family despite no longer being married to Brandon's father.

Speaking last year at a ceremony where Reba was being honoured, Kelly gushed: ''I've been a fan of Reba since I was a little girl. Her voice has always felt nostalgic for me. Even as an adult, there's something about her tone and her storytelling that just feels like home.

''Sometimes when we meet our heroes, it doesn't always pan out how you hope. But meeting Reba - being friends with her, and eventually becoming family - has been one of the highlights of my life, truly. So thank you so much for listening to me vent as an artist. Thank you so much for comforting me on the phone through my tears, like a friend. And thank you for being a really rad grandma for my kids.''