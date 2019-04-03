Reba McEntire found love following her divorce ''without looking''.

The 64-year-old country singer split with producer Narvel Blackstock in 2015 after 26 years of marriage and though she was completely uninterested in a new romance, she has since fallen for geologist Anthony 'Skeeter' Lasuzzo after meeting through friends during a vacation to Jackson Hole, Wyoming in 2017.

In an interview with People magazine, she said: ''I was not looking. Not even interested - we just had the best time, and so two nights later, we all went out to dinner, and he bought my dinner.''

When the 'Does He Love You' singer returned to Jackson Hole two months later, Skeeter asked her out on a date.

She recalled: ''I was there almost a week and we spent every day together.''

The couple have now been together for two years and Reba insisted they're ''totally in love''.

She said: ''We're totally in love -- absolutely, I wouldn't put up with somebody for two years if I wasn't in love with 'em! The old heart's still beating.''

The 'Fancy' singer says the pair enjoys walking near her partner's ''beautiful home'' and immersing themselves ''into nature''.

She said: ''We do a lot of walking. He lives right there on the lake [Texoma], got a beautiful home. And then when we go to Jackson Hole, we snowshoe and walk and get into nature.''

Reba is also grateful that her boyfriend is able to cope with her fame.

Recalling their first few public outings, she said: ''How do you explain my life? How do you explain that some people will run over him to say hi to me?''