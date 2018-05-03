Razorlight are to release their first album in 10 years later this year.

Frontman Johnny Borrell - who drops his new solo song 'My World, Your Life' on Friday (04.05.18) - is said to be working on a ''highly charged'' new record with his bandmates, for what will be their first new material since 2008's 'Slipway Fires' LP.

A spokesperson for the band - currently comprised of Johnny , David Sullivan Kaplan, Joao Mello and Gus Robertson - told NME: ''With his next solo album exhibiting one facet of his musical curiosity Johnny is also due to compare and contrast, with a highly charged new Razorlight album later this year (their first in 10 years). ''Just to make sure there's something for everyone.''

It comes off the back of the 'America' hitmakers reuniting last May for their first concert in two years at Lincolnshire Showground.

The 'In The Morning' band went on to perform a number of dates in 2017, including The Isle of Wight Festival.

Johnny, 38, previously revealed to that a reunion with his bandmates was ''an open book'' and that they would record a new album - a follow-up to 2008's 'Slipway Fires' - if it was ''for the right reasons.

Asked if he'd be up for reuniting the 'In The Morning' group, he exclusively told BANG Showbiz in 2016: ''We've never officially split up! I always say Razorlight is an open book and one day there may be another record. But to do it for any reason other than because we felt we had some great music to give the world, and each other, wouldn't be right.''