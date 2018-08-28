Razorlight have announced their first album in 10 years.

The 'America' hitmakers have unveiled their first new music in a decade - four brand new singles off their new LP titled 'Olympus Sleeping'.

The four singles include title track 'Olympus Sleeping' as well as 'Got To Let The Good Times Back In To Your Life', 'Japanrock' and 'Sorry?'

Announcing their return, frontman Johnny Borrell said: ''We've been away for a long time and wanted to give more to the fans than just one single. I'm really excited about the album and really excited about doing Razorlight again.''

'Got To Let The Good Times Back In To Your Life' promises pounding drums and frantic guitar lines whilst 'Olympus Sleeping' - the title track - is classic Razorlight where ''infectious guitars collide with pulsating drums and an irresistible bass line''. 'Japanrock' follows the indie-pop genre whilst ''Sorry?' features harmonic backing vocals and melodic guitars.

Alongside their new album, the band have announced an extensive UK tour this December, with tickets going on sale on Friday August 31 at 10am. The tour begins at The Old Fruitmarket in Glasgow, Scotland at The Junction in Cambridge.

The full list of dates are as follows:

Dec 4 - Glasgow - The Old Fruitmarket

Dec 5 - Sheffield - O2 Academy

Dec 6 - Liverpool - O2 Academy

Dec 8 - Bristol - SWX

Dec 10 - Birmingham - The O2 Institute

Dec 11 - Brighton - Concorde 2

Dec 13 - Nottingham - Rock City

Dec 14 - London - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Dec 16 - Manchester - O2 Ritz

Dec 17 - Newcastle - O2 Academy

Dec 18 - Leeds - O2 Academy

Dec 19 - Cambridge - The Junction