Paramount TV is developing a new series based on 2001 cult British crime movie 'Sexy Beast', which starred Ray Winstone, Sir Ben Kingsley and Ian McShane.
Paramount TV is developing a new series based on the 2001 British crime drama which starred Ray Winstone and Sir Ben Kingsley, was directed by Jonathan Glazer and was written by Louis Mellis and David Scinto.
'The Sopranos' writer Matthew Caleo has been hired to pen the script.
The original film follows ex-villain Gal Dove, played by Winstone, whose trouble-free life in Spain is interrupted by gangster Don Logan (Kingsley) who forces him out of retirement to participate in a bank robbery in London for crime boss Teddy Bass - portrayed by Ian McShane.
The television series will explore how Gal initially formed a partnership with Don, starts working for Teddy and meets his wife, former porn star DeeDee Dove, played by Amanda Redman in the movie.
The film has become a cult classic due to its incredible cast, numerous quotable lines and iconic scenes.
One memorable moment sees a tanned Winstone in character wearing a pair of tight gold swimming trunks, and he kept them after the shoot to wear on vacation.
However, he has had to retire the trunks because he wore them out.
Winstone previously said: ''They kind of wore away. When you dive in the pool they become see through.''
