The One Wish star left the show on Tuesday (10Jan17) to seek emergency treatment for several dental issues. Following his departure it was unclear whether or not the singer would still receive his rumoured $1 million (£810,000) fee, with Ray insisting he'd take legal action if he did not get paid.

Now TMZ.com are reporting the 35-year-old will be paid the balance due by CBB bosses, with the fee still in the "high six figures".

There has been some confusion about the reasons for Ray's exit from the house, with the star insisting he was well enough to re-enter the property but was banned from doing so by producers.

“I’m really hurt by it because I felt like I was doing well. I was having such a good time. I felt like I was connecting with the British fan base, British audience," he told the gossip site previously.

"What’s sad is they won’t let me do the show any more they won’t let me back in the house it’s not fair to me."

However, TMZ's sources allege that the decision to axe Ray, who famously filmed a sex tape with Kim Kardashian, from the show was made before he even saw a dentist.

Despite this, producers are said to have called Ray's manager David Weintraub on Wednesday and told him they thought it was best the star didn't continue on the show because he'd likely need "extensive dental work" and, consequently, "significant recovery time".