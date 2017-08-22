Ray J was forced to fork out $5,000 on life-saving treatment for his dog after it was locked in a cupboard.

The 36-year-old singer and his wife Princess Love are said to have returned from a trip away to find one of their five Maltese pooches, Coco, in a closet, and the pair had to shell out the huge sum on vet bills as their four-legged friend underwent four days of treatment.

Sources close to the couple - who wed in August last year - told gossip website TMZ that they found Coco unconscious, and it is alleged one of the construction workers renovating their home may have put her in the cupboard and forgot to let her out.

The crocked canine is said to have been suffering seizures when she was found and has permanent organ damage, plus she will need to have kidney treatment for the rest of her life.

Ray and Princess are said to have sent the construction company the vet bill.

The pair have five Maltese dogs, a French bulldog and two rabbits, and he took to Instagram this week to show off their new bird.

He shared a video of the feathered friend sitting on Princess' arm, and Ray can be heard saying: ''We just got a new bird.''

Princess then says: ''He's like, 'What is this?' ''

Ray added the caption: ''@princesslove got a new bird thanks to @mariamiuccio - now we got 1 bird- 2 rabbits - 5 Maltese and 1 Frenchie...... (sic)''

This isn't the first time Ray has had to splash some serious cash to save one of his dogs.

In 2015, he spent $6,000 to save his new puppy Louie when the canine developed a 105-degree fever.

They rushed the dog to the vet and the pooch was said to be suffering from pneumonia.