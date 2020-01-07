Ray J feels his life is ''complete'' now he has two children.

The 'One Wish' hitmaker became a father for the second time last week when his wife Princess Love, with whom he already has 17-month-old daughter Melody, gave birth to their baby son Epik and he feels ''so blessed'' to have a boy and a girl.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, the 38-year-old singer said: ''Becoming a father to Melody was the greatest day of my life, to now relive this feeling of being a father to Epik is the ultimate feeling in the world.

''I am so blessed to have a son and a daughter. My life is complete. Thank you to Princess for everything. I love my family so much.''

And Princess, 35, feels a similar way as she admitted becoming a mother is her ''greatest accomplishment'' and she can't wait to see her kids grow up together.

She said: ''Being a mother is my greatest accomplishment and I am overjoyed with life at the moment. To see Melody and Epik together is a dream.''

The married couple first announced they were expecting another child back in August, when Ray revealed the news via an Instagram post.

He wrote alongside some family shots on the photo-sharing platform: ''Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your about to be a big sister! #Godisthegreatest @princesslove (sic)''

Princess also posted about her pregnancy on social media, sharing some family photos on her own Instagram account.

The fashion designer - who married Ray in 2016 - captioned the behind-the-scenes photos: ''Somebody's gonna be a big sis [baby emoji] New addition arriving Jan 2020 @melodylovenorwood @rayj #2under2 #Blessed (sic)''

Prior to that, Ray admitted he was keen to have a second child with Princess.

Last year, he shared: ''I want one more right now. I'm trying right now, I'm trying to get one in and hopefully we can have another by April, if it happens.''