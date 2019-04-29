Ray J has been reunited with his beloved dog, three weeks after the pooch was ''kidnapped''.

The 'One Wish' hitmaker and his wife Princess Love - who have 10-month-old daughter Melody together - had offered a $20,000 reward for the safe return of their white Maltese, Boogotti, and last week they were approached by a man who wanted the money in exchange for bringing back their canine companion.

According to TMZ, a man approached Princess last Thursday (25.04.19) to say he believed his neighbour had Boogotti and when she asked for proof, he produced a picture of an unknown person holding the dog.

However, the 'Love and Hip Hop' star showed the photo to a friend, who happened to recognise the person in the picture - and believed the man who had contacted Princess had close ties to them.

Princess and the man - who had promised to return the dog if he got the money - met outside a local police station on Friday (26.04.19) and though he handed over Boogotti, the 34-year-old reality star didn't give him the cash and instead confronted him about knowing the person in the picture, prompting him to ''freak out'' and run away.

The model saw police nearby and told them what had happened so they are now investigating a possible felony theft.

However, the couple are still happy to pay the reward money if the man really did just find the dog and didn't play any part in stealing him.

Princess had previously claimed she had video evidence of someone taking Boogotti and driving off with him.

In a note posted on Instagram earlier this month, she said: ''We have you and your car on security camera taking our dog. You have 3 days to come forward and collect the $20,000 REWARD... after that we will take action

''WITH POLICE AND BLOODHOUNDS. (sic)''

The star warned she would personally ''track down'' the Black Dodge Charger car which the alleged dog thief used as their getaway and is shown on their home CCTV footage.

She captioned the post: ''Either collect the money or go to JAIL. I will track down every Black Charger in the city of LA until I find you. So let's do this peacefully or you will regret it.''

Ray - who previously dated Kim Kardashian West - also spoke out about how the snow white Maltese went from being missing to stolen and then kidnapped.

He said: ''I got some new information on my dog

''My dog was lost, but now somebody has taken my dog and put him in a car and drove off.

''My dog went from being lost, to being stolen to kidnapped -- or whatever you call it.''