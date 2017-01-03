Sources tell TMZ the singer and reality TV regular will be getting $1 million (GBP820,000) for appearing on the show, which debuts on Tuesday night (03Jan17).

Producers have also agreed to cover Ray J's expenses for trips between the U.K. and America for the duration of his contract.

His manager has revealed the star is hoping to lease a flat in London's posh Mayfair area while he shoots the show.

He'll join Lindsay Lohan's ex Calum Best, reality TV super couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, and Khloe Kardashian's best pal Malika Haaq on the new season of the hit show.