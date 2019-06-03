Ray J has splashed out $5 million to set up a marijuana company.

The 38-year-old star has assembled a team of experts who specialise in growing, branding and marketing the drug to work for his new California-based venture, which is named MADDVIBES and one of the first products they are set to launch are pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes, known as joints.

And according to TMZ, the joints will be dubbed Ray Jay's in honour of the singer himself.

According to the 'One Wish' hitmaker's manager, David Weintraub, the company plan to focus on non-traditional marketing strategies in media, music and entertainment and plan to offer services to other similar companies looking to expand their reach, as the singer hopes to take his business nationwide.

Ray J famously starred in a sex tape with then-girlfriend Kim Kardashian West, and the brunette beauty recently claimed she'd taken ecstacy when they filmed their romp.

Kim made her drug revelation on scenes that aired on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' and claimed she had also taken ecstasy before her first wedding to Damon Thomas in 2000.

She said: ''I got married on ecstasy. The first time. I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.''

To which Scott Disick asked: ''You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?''

And Kim added: ''Absolutely. Everyone knows it. Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.''

Ray's friend, Michael Blackson, later slammed the claims.

He said: ''That's not fair at all. Ray J's my homie, that's not fair - and they did it for a while!

''And now all of sudden she was high when she was with him? that's like my girl breaking up with me after four years because I'm ugly. Why wasn't I ugly four years ago?''

Michael even suggested that Kim ''owes'' her fame to both her ex and the explicit video as he continued his x-rated defence of Ray.

He added: ''Whether it was a drug or Ray J, you'd than both those because they're why you became a star. You became known for d**k and balls. I love you, Kanye is my homie, but come on - you can't do that to Ray J.''