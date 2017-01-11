The One Wish star, who famously filmed a sex tape with Kim Kardashian, was among the new housemates when the U.K. television show premiered last week (03Jan17), but on Tuesday (10Jan17), he left the building to seek emergency medical help.

The singer told TMZ.com he had been complaining to producers about the pain in his tooth for "three and a half days", but claims his pleas for help were ignored. When show bosses decided he could leave the house to receive treatment for the issue, after dentist-prescibed painkillers failed to help, Ray J blacked out en route to the hospital, where he was treated for an abscessed tooth, a cracked filling in another tooth, and a severe gum issue.

The American songwriter is now getting back on track following the hospitalisation, and is keen to return to the programme, but has reportedly been told he is unable to do so by bosses.

“I end up in the hospital 45 minutes, they get me a some nutrition and I eat some MCDonald’s and I’m cool, I’m literally fine, I’m ready to go back in the house and they won’t let me back in,” he told TMZ.

“I’m really hurt by it because I felt like I was doing well. I was having such a good time. I felt like I was connecting with the British fan base, British audience.

"What’s sad is they won’t let me do the show any more they won’t let me back in the house it’s not fair to me."

He was allegedly set to receive a fee of $1 million (£820,400) for taking part in the show, and added he would consider taking legal action if the medical issue led to him not receiving his payment.

"I never like to do that because I’m a producer and I like to be on the same page as everybody, but this is just not fair," he vented.

"And if I have to take those precautions I will. I don’t even care about my tooth. Put me back in the house and let me work."

Ray J concluded by telling TMZ he was going to see a dentist for a follow-up consultation and then would return to the house in an attempt to get back in.