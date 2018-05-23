Ray J has become a father.

The 'One Wish' hitmaker announced that his wife Princess Love had given birth to a baby girl - their first child together - on Tuesday (22.05.18) with a sweet video collage he'd created for his daughter and uploaded to his social networking sites.

He captioned the clip: ''4 MY BABY GIRL!!! @rayjnprincess @princesslove CANT BELIEVE ITS HAPPENING!!

''THIS IS AMAZING!! UNREAL #GODISHERE SPREAD THIS LOVE ALL OVER THE WORLD! CLICK THE LINK IN BIO - #BLESSED #FORMYBABY (sic).''

The 37-year-old singer and his partner tied the knot in 2016, and during her announcement post on Instagram, Princess revealed the couple have been patiently waiting to share their pregnancy news with their fans as it's ''bad luck.''

She posted a picture of her baby bump and captioned it: ''It's such a blessing from God to be able to carry our child. We kept this to ourselves until after the first trimester because it's bad luck to announce too early. But we're so proud to share this journey with you guys. Thank you for all of the love and prayers (sic)''

Ray J also spoke of his delight during his appearance on 'The Real' last year, revealing the couple have been trying to have a baby for some time.

He explained: ''Princess and I, we're expecting. I'm nervous, excited ... it finally happened. My first one. It was special, because we was trying for awhile.

''It's not as easy as people think. Some people go on tour and get everybody pregnant. But for me, it was love and we took our time.''

And the singer - who previously dated Kim Kardashian West - certainly got his wish as he revealed at the time that, although he would be happy to have a baby of either gender, he was secretly hoping for ''a little girl first''.

He added: ''Because it's like, Daddy's little girl.

''The little boy is going to probably be a little aggressive, so I wanna be able to have some peace first. Bring the peaceful side in and then bring the boy in. But whatever God blesses us with, I'm happy.''

The loved-up couple tied the knot in August 2016 at the Vibiana in Los Angeles, having dated each other since 2014.