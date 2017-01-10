The One Wish star, who famously filmed a sex tape with Kim Kardashian, entered the secluded house a week ago (03Jan17), when the new season of the show returned to TV, but on Tuesday (10Jan17), he left the building to seek emergency medical help.

According to TMZ.com, Ray had been struggling with "extreme tooth pain" for the past three days, while a source claims his complaints to producers were ignored.

A dentist was eventually sent in to help, prescribing Ray a number of painkillers, but his condition failed to improve and on Tuesday morning, he pleaded for proper medical treatment, prompting officials to call in paramedics to take him to a local hospital.

Things went from bad to worse as Ray reportedly lost consciousness en route to the medical centre, where he is now being treated for an abscessed tooth, a cracked filling in another tooth, and a severe gum issue.

The R&B star is not expected to return to the reality show, amid speculation he has been kicked off the series.

His profile on the show's official website simply lists his status as "left".

Ray J was reportedly offered $1 million (£820,400) to appear on Celebrity Big Brother, but it's not clear if he will still be allowed to collect his full fee.

Lindsay Lohan's ex Calum Best, reality TV super couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, and Irish pop twins Jedward are among those still competing on the show.