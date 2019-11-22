Ray J has denied claims he left his wife Princess Love and their daughter ''stranded'' in Las Vegas.

Princess Love - who is eight months pregnant with the couple's second child - accused her husband of leaving her and their daughter Melody, 17 months, ''stranded'' in Las Vegas after the BET Soul Train awards earlier this week.

And following her claims, Ray J has insisted he would never do anything to ''harm'' his daughter, and claims he never left them stranded because he hasn't left the hotel they were staying in.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 38-year-old rapper said: ''Let me explain something to you all, because I don't think you understand who I really am. I am my family. I love my family. I've dedicated my life to my family. To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter is just sad, man.

''I'm at the sky loft right now as you can see, and I just don't understand how somebody can get stranded if we never left. We've been right here, you stay right there.''

The 'One Wish' hitmaker went on to explain that although he and Princess Love - whom he married in 2016 - got into a ''little argument'' before she went to social media with her claims, he is doing his best to ''make [her] happy''.

He continued: ''People are gonna get into little arguments here and there, small stuff that you can work out. But to take this to social media create this crazy story about me leaving my baby in harm's way is not cool. Our circle needs to be tight, and nobody should be able to get in.

''If we get into something, big or small, we should be able to hug each other and love each other and listen to each other. And understand what we need to do to make it right. How can I make adjustments, how can I compromise to make you happy? It goes both ways in a relationship, this is not it.

''I apologise for everything that's happening. We're supposed to be the tightest and the strongest. We're having another baby coming in, and these are not the things we're supposed to do. The devil is working but he's not working hard enough. He will never work hard enough, because my family is something that I will always die for, and the devil isn't ready to do that with me.''

The public row was sparked after the 'Sexy Can I' rapper shared a photo of himself and his family posing on the red carpet at the awards show.

In the now-deleted post, Ray wrote: ''Thank you @bet #soulTrainAwards @princesslove @melodylovenorwood (sic)''

Princess then commented: ''Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos,'' she wrote with a laugh-crying emoji and the hashtag #ByeUgly. (sic)''

It has also been reported that Princess is ''considering filing for divorce from her husband of three years if the drama between them continues''.