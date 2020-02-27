Ray J and Princess Love are living separately.

The 'One Wish' hitmaker and his wife went through a huge public bust-up in November when the model accused her spouse - who gave birth to second child Epik in January - of leaving her and their daughter Melody, now 18 months, stranded in Las Vegas following an argument and though they are co-parenting together, they still haven't completely reconciled.

According to TMZ, Ray and Princess are getting along ''fine'' and are happy to do family duties together without drama or arguing and believe their current living situation is helping to keep the peace.

While Princess is staying at her luxury Beverly Hills home with the children, her estranged husband is living in a bachelor pad nearby with their dogs, but visits the family home every day.

The pair are not discussing the possibility of getting divorce and are using their time apart to focus on themselves and their kids.

While Princess is ''very happy'' with the current set-up, Ray is still trying to make amends and on Valentine's Day (14.02.20), he covered her house with more than 2,000 roses for his wife and daughter.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old singer recently admitted his life was ''complete'' following the birth of his son.

He gushed last month: ''Becoming a father to Melody was the greatest day of my life, to now relive this feeling of being a father to Epik is the ultimate feeling in the world.

''I am so blessed to have a son and a daughter. My life is complete. Thank you to Princess for everything. I love my family so much.''

And Princess, 35, feels a similar way as she admitted becoming a mother is her ''greatest accomplishment'' and she can't wait to see her kids grow up together.

She said: ''Being a mother is my greatest accomplishment and I am overjoyed with life at the moment. To see Melody and Epik together is a dream.''