Ray J and Princess Love have reconciled.

The couple appeared to have split last week after the 35-year-old model publicly accused the 'One Wish' hitmaker of leaving her and their 17-month-old daughter Melody ''stranded'' in Las Vegas and he later hit back at her claims.

However, sources told TMZ that the couple - who will welcome their second child into the world in a few weeks time - have realised they acted out of spite and let their emotions get the better of them, so have been spending time together again.

And the pair are also looking into the possibility of undergoing couples therapy together.

The public row was sparked after the 'Sexy Can I' singer shared a photo of himself and his family posing on the red carpet at the BET Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas.

In the now-deleted post, Ray wrote: ''Thank you @bet #soulTrainAwards @princesslove @melodylovenorwood (sic)''

Princess then commented: ''Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos,'' she wrote with a laugh-crying emoji and the hashtag #ByeUgly. (sic)''

She then made further statements on social media that suggested their relationship was over, and Ray later insisted he never left them stranded and wouldn't do anything to ''harm'' his little girl.

In a video posted to Instagram, the 38-year-old rapper said: ''Let me explain something to you all, because I don't think you understand who I really am. I am my family. I love my family. I've dedicated my life to my family. To insinuate that I would do anything to harm my daughter is just sad, man.

''I'm at the sky loft right now as you can see, and I just don't understand how somebody can get stranded if we never left. We've been right here, you stay right there.''

Ray went on to explain that although he and Princess - whom he married in 2016 - got into a ''little argument'' before she went to social media with her claims, he is doing his best to ''make [her] happy''.

He continued: ''People are gonna get into little arguments here and there, small stuff that you can work out. But to take this to social media create this crazy story about me leaving my baby in harm's way is not cool. Our circle needs to be tight, and nobody should be able to get in.

''If we get into something, big or small, we should be able to hug each other and love each other and listen to each other. And understand what we need to do to make it right. How can I make adjustments, how can I compromise to make you happy? It goes both ways in a relationship, this is not it.

''I apologise for everything that's happening. We're supposed to be the tightest and the strongest. We're having another baby coming in, and these are not the things we're supposed to do.''