Ray J and Princess Love are set to welcome their second child.

The 'One Wish' rapper and his wife are expecting another baby and took to social media to share the happy news with their fans.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your about to be a big sister! #Godisthegreatest @princesslove (sic)''

Whilst she added in her own post: ''Somebody's gonna be a big sis ... New addition arriving Jan 2020 @melodylovenorwood @rayj #2under2 #Blessed (sic)''

Ray J became a father to their daughter Melody back in May 2018.

He captioned the clip: ''4 MY BABY GIRL!!! @rayjnprincess @princesslove CANT BELIEVE ITS HAPPENING!! THIS IS AMAZING!! UNREAL #GODISHERE SPREAD THIS LOVE ALL OVER THE WORLD! CLICK THE LINK IN BIO - #BLESSED #FORMYBABY (sic).''

The 37-year-old singer and his partner tied the knot in 2016, and during her announcement post on Instagram at the time, Princess revealed the couple have been patiently waiting to share their pregnancy news with their fans as it's ''bad luck''.

She posted a picture of her baby bump and captioned it: ''It's such a blessing from God to be able to carry our child. We kept this to ourselves until after the first trimester because it's bad luck to announce too early. But we're so proud to share this journey with you guys. Thank you for all of the love and prayers (sic)''

Ray J also spoke of his delight during his appearance on 'The Real' last year, revealing the couple have been trying to have a baby for some time.

He explained: ''Princess and I, we're expecting. I'm nervous, excited ... it finally happened. My first one. It was special, because we was trying for awhile.

''It's not as easy as people think. Some people go on tour and get everybody pregnant. But for me, it was love and we took our time.''