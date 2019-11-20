Ray J's pregnant wife has accused him of leaving her and their daughter ''stranded'' in Las Vegas after the BET Soul Train awards.
Ray J's pregnant wife has accused him of leaving her and their daughter ''stranded'' in Las Vegas.
The 38-year-old singer was accompanied to the BET Soul Train awards in Sin City by Princess Love and their 17-month-old daughter Melody on Sunday (17.11.19) and couldn't resist showing off a family photo from the event on his Instagram account.
However, his spouse was unimpressed as she claimed things turned sour shortly after the event took place.
In the now-deleted post, Ray wrote: ''''Thank you @bet #soulTrainAwards @princesslove @melodylovenorwood (sic)''
Princess then commented: ''Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos,'' she wrote with a laugh-crying emoji and the hashtag #ByeUgly. (sic)''
The 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' star - who is eight months pregnant - went into more details on her own Instagram Story.
She wrote: ''Yes I can fly home.. I have my own money. But my car is here and I don't want to drive back alone with my daughter because I'm over 8 months pregnant and I don't even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on...(sic)''
Ray J has yet to address his wife's comment.
The couple announced in August that they were expecting their second child.
The 'One Wish' hitmaker wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your about to be a big sister! #Godisthegreatest @princesslove (sic)''
And Princess also used her own Instagram account to share the happy news.
She added in her own post: ''Somebody's gonna be a big sis ... New addition arriving Jan 2020 @melodylovenorwood @rayj #2under2 #Blessed (sic)''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...