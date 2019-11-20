Ray J's pregnant wife has accused him of leaving her and their daughter ''stranded'' in Las Vegas.

The 38-year-old singer was accompanied to the BET Soul Train awards in Sin City by Princess Love and their 17-month-old daughter Melody on Sunday (17.11.19) and couldn't resist showing off a family photo from the event on his Instagram account.

However, his spouse was unimpressed as she claimed things turned sour shortly after the event took place.

In the now-deleted post, Ray wrote: ''''Thank you @bet #soulTrainAwards @princesslove @melodylovenorwood (sic)''

Princess then commented: ''Left me and Melody stranded in Vegas and blocked me from calling.. now you wanna post family photos,'' she wrote with a laugh-crying emoji and the hashtag #ByeUgly. (sic)''

The 'Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood' star - who is eight months pregnant - went into more details on her own Instagram Story.

She wrote: ''Yes I can fly home.. I have my own money. But my car is here and I don't want to drive back alone with my daughter because I'm over 8 months pregnant and I don't even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on...(sic)''

Ray J has yet to address his wife's comment.

The couple announced in August that they were expecting their second child.

The 'One Wish' hitmaker wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Baby #2 on the way! @MelodyLoveNorwood your about to be a big sister! #Godisthegreatest @princesslove (sic)''

And Princess also used her own Instagram account to share the happy news.

She added in her own post: ''Somebody's gonna be a big sis ... New addition arriving Jan 2020 @melodylovenorwood @rayj #2under2 #Blessed (sic)''