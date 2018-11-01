Ray Fisher wants Zack Snyder to direct the 'Cyborg' solo movie.

The 31-year-old actor made his first appearances as the robotic DC superhero in 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', and again in last year's 'Justice League', and has said he'd love frequent DC movie helmer Zack to come back to the franchise to direct his character's solo film.

Speaking to DC World, Ray said: ''I did know about being a part of 'Justice League'. Zack explained what the overall plan for me was at the time and that there was the potential of a 'Cyborg' standalone down the line. Assuming the story would be grounded and compelling, I'd love to do a solo film. I think 'Cyborg' has the potential for a superhero film unlike any we've seen before. If Zack were to ever come back to direct another DC film, he'd be my top pick to direct.''

Zack helmed 'Batman v Superman' and contributed to the directing of 'Justice League' too, but stepped down from his role when the movie was in post-production after his daughter Autumn took her own life in March 2017.

Joss Whedon stepped in to replace Zack for the remainder of the movie's time in post-production.

At the time, Zack said: ''In my mind, I thought it was a cathartic thing to go back to work, to just bury myself and see if that was the way through it. The demands of this job are pretty intense. It is all-consuming. And in the last two months, I've come to the realisation ... I've decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me. They are all having a hard time. I'm having a hard time ... Here's the thing, I never planned to make this public. I thought it would just be in the family, a private matter, our private sorrow that we would deal with. When it became obvious that I need to take a break, I knew there would be narratives created on the internet. They'll do what they do. The truth is ... I'm past caring about that kind of thing now.''

Meanwhile, the future of a 'Cyborg' solo movie is still up in the air, as although the film has been given a 2020 release date, no real movement has happened on the project in several months.

Ray previously said: ''If we keep making noise, it can happen. It's about what the people want. And that's what people understand, that's what they recognise.''