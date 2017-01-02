The gig was cancelled on Thursday afternoon after Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort bosses received a cease-and-desist letter from lawyers representing Stephen Pearcy, Warren DeMartini, and Juan Croucier.

Blotzer was keen to play on with co-headliners Night Ranger but venue officials insisted they couldn't stage the show due to the legal dispute.

Blotzer began touring as the Ratt Experience last year (15), and then dropped the 'Experience' annoying his former bandmates, who recently announced plans for a 2017 reunion which won't include the drummer.

Soaring Eagle bosses insist Blotzer and Ratt are welcome to perform at the casino at a later date "if and when the dispute regarding the trademark is resolved."