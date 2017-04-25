Rashida Jones claims women are turned on by ''everything''.

The 41-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Ann Perkins on 'Parks and Recreation' - has opened up about female sexual desires, insisting they can be markedly different from their male counterparts.

She explained: ''Women are turned on by everything! Animal sex, fantasies, gay sex, orgies, everything.

''We're so complex. So let us be complex and be turned on by all types of different things, not just male fantasies.''

Rashida also revealed she has recently become more selective about the adult content she watches.

The actress told Refinery29: ''I'm getting pickier with my porn, like I am with my food.

''I want to know how it was made, I want to know that everybody's having a good time, and I want to know that the orgasms are real.''

Rashida serves as a producer on the new Netflix series 'Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On', which focuses on the topics of sex, technology and dating.

Rashida feels that the conversation around sex hasn't moved forwards over recent years.

She shared: ''Unfortunately, we haven't really progressed in terms of our national conversation around sex.

''Technology has only heightened the access to and ability to watch sex, have sex with more people, pick sexual partners online, and have intimate relationships with people you've never met.

''I think the fact that the conversation hasn't gotten any broader or mainstream, plus that there's more stories to tell because of technology, just seemed rife for a series.''

Meanwhile, Rashida recently bemoaned the rise of dating apps, saying they are ''dehumanising''.

She reflected: ''There's no voice on the other end of it, you don't have to be in the same room with anybody, and it's become kind of the standard in the way people treat each other on apps.''