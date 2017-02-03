The 40-year-old actress and screenwriter, who has stepped behind the camera to direct a new Netflix documentary series Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On, believes that female filmmakers are not allowed to experiment and fail in the same way their male counterparts are.

"When a female director has a bomb, her gender is blamed for it," she tells Variety magazine. "If a male director bombs, he just keeps directing more movies. I think everybody thinks, 'Oh, well, we tried with a woman!' Which is totally insane, because... many reasons. Because of infinite reasons, it's insane."

Her advice to women who want to make it as directors is to not give up when they fail to immediately find success.

"I think that women just need to keep failing - just keep failing, you know? - and then eventually, it's not a failure," she explains.

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On is the series length follow up to the 2015 film Jones made with documentarians Jill Bauer and Ronna Gradus revealing the experiences of young women in the pornography industry.

The new series, which was teased at the Sundance Film Festival last month (Jan17), will follow female creators of pornography, rather than the young adult actresses the original Hot Girls Wanted featured.

Jones believes that when it comes to pornography, women need to be more demanding as consumers to ensure their desires are catered for.

"I truly believe that women haven't fully tapped into their potential as a market," she told Marie Claire U.S. in an interview at Sundance. "I know women who watch porn, I've watched porn, and if we can actually be consumers of product in a way that can affect the marketplace, we can change it."

Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On is set to debut on Netflix later this year (17).