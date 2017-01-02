She passed away on Christmas Day (25Dec16) after a battle with autoimmune skin disease bullous pemphigoid.

Discovered at a delicatessen in Los Angeles, the Oklahoma native made her big screen debut in 1958's Daddy-O and went on to appear in A Lust to Kill, Black Spurs, and Flareup, which also featured Raquel Welch.

Giles dated tennis player Bobby Riggs in the 1970s and was the sportsman's girlfriend as he took on Billie Jean King in the famous Battle of the Sexes match.