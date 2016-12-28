The country singer and his wife Mary Travis decided to surprise Gainesville cop Keith Bartlett on Sunday (25Dec16) after learning he had lost his home and most of his possessions, including a Gibson guitar, in a 12 December (16) blaze.

The couple showed up at the police station where Keith works with members of his family and gifted him a brand new Gibson acoustic guitar.

"Surprised isn't even the word for it," Keith told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. "These are amazing people."

Mary, who had met Keith a few years earlier when he responded to a theft at her home, came up with the gift idea because she knew how much music had helped Randy following his debilitating stroke in 2013.

"I just know how important music is and what therapy it is, especially at a time like this," she shared.